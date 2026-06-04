Issue has now become infructuous: Supreme Court dismisses WFI challenge to Vinesh Phogat trials order

The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games, saying the matter had become infructuous due to subsequent developments.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar declined to examine the observations made by the high court and clarified that its order should not be construed as endorsing those findings. The court said all issues in the matter remain open.

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Appearing for the WFI, senior advocate DN Goburdhun told the bench that Phogat had been allowed to participate in the selection trials but failed to qualify.

“She did not succeed but she created havoc over there," the senior counsel told the bench.

The bench, however, observed that the issue had now become infructuous.

Goburdhun further argued that the high court had made certain observations regarding decisions taken by the federation, describing them as “malafide” and “deplorable”.

“All these observations will have to go as the matter is pending before the single bench,” the senior counsel submitted.

The Supreme Court said it was leaving all questions open and disposed of the plea as infructuous.

On May 29, the apex court had allowed Phogat to participate in the selection trials held on May 30 and 31 for the 2026 Asian Games.

The WFI had challenged the Delhi High Court's May 22 order permitting Phogat to take part in the trials.