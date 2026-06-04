Actor Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty to simple battery, sentenced to probation

Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of simple battery and was sentenced to probation following a Mardi Gras brawl in New Orleans earlier this year.

He will be required to attend an alcohol treatment program, LaBeouf’s attorney Sarah Chervinsky told the Associated Press.

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The Transformers actor was arrested shortly after midnight on February 17 after being escorted out of a bar in the French Quarter.

A video of the altercation showed LaBeouf shoving a person to the ground and striking another in the face. A New Orleans police report said the punch to the victim “caused his nose to possibly dislocate.”

Judge Juana Marine-Lombard imposed a six-month suspended sentence and two years of probation. LaBeouf was also ordered to stay away from the three victims and the bar where the incident occurred.

He had previously been ordered to undergo drug and alcohol treatment after the original charges were filed.

“Mr. LaBeouf came to court today wanting to take accountability for his part in what happened, and he has done so,” Chervinsky told the AP. “Now he’s looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects.”

A local entertainer identified as Jeffrey Klein, also known as Jeffrey Damnit, said LaBeouf pushed him at the bar earlier that night and used homophobic slurs.

LaBeouf’s attorney disputed that account, calling it “a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle” and saying there was “no evidence it was about bias or prejudice.”

The actor has faced prior legal and behavioral issues. He was previously ordered to attend rehab following a 2017 arrest in Georgia for public intoxication and disorderly conduct during the filming of Peanut Butter Falcon.

He later faced a lawsuit filed by musician FKA Twigs alleging sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. The case was settled in July last year.