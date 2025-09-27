Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar set to lock horns in ZEE5 original film ‘Bhagwat’

Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar are set to face off against each other in the upcoming ZEE5 original film Bhagwat, the first-look for which was dropped by the streamer on Saturday.

Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote, “And we thought all the plot twists of 2025 were over, but the biggest one is here… Bhagwat is coming to blow your mind.Inspired by true events. #Bhagwat coming soon, only on #ZEE5,” reads the caption on X.

The poster features Warsi donning the Khaki uniform while Jitendra wears a brooding look. In the background of the poster, a wall with photos of multiple women pinned to it is visible.

According to the makers, Bhagwat follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Warsi) as he takes on what initially seems like a routine missing woman case. But the investigation quickly leads him to a trafficking racket.

Amidst this tense and suspenseful backdrop, a parallel romantic track features Jitendra as a professor, and a woman named Meera. Jitendra is reportedly playing the antagonist.

Helmed by Akshay Shere, Bhagwat is backed by Jio Studios in collaboration with Baweja Studios and Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures. The film is set to premiere soon on ZEE5.

Jitendra was last seen in the third season of Prime Video series Panchayat, while Warsi had a guest appearance in Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.