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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus: First look out for ‘The Man with the Bag’

The upcoming action comedy directed by Adam Shankman also stars Alan Ritchson

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.05.26, 09:49 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus in ‘The Man with the Bag’

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus in ‘The Man with the Bag’ AMazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios has released a first look at The Man with the Bag, an upcoming action comedy directed by Adam Shankman and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson. The film is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on December 2.

According to the official synopsis, when Santa’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance (Alan Ritchson), a thief, to help him recover it. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfits, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

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In addition to Schwarzenegger and Ritchson, the cast includes Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney and Jane Krakowski, with Ken Jeong and Awkwafina also starring.

Shankman, whose previous directing credits include Hairspray and Disenchanted, is directing from a script by Allan Rice.

The producers include Lawrence Grey, p.g.a., Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo and Ritchson, who also serves as a producer on the film.

With a runtime of 111 minutes, The Man with the Bag has been rated PG by the Motion Picture Association for action and some suggestive references.

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