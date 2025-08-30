DJ Armin van Buuren, Craig David reimagine Anurag Saikia’s 'Mismatched' song ‘Ishq Hai’

Globally popular DJ Armin van Buuren and British R&B singer Craig David have teamed up with Indian music director Anurag Saikia to reimagine “Ishq Hai”, the love song from hit Netflix series "Mismatched".

Titled “Ishq Hai (This Is Love)”, the track released worldwide on Friday, giving Saikia’s 2024 hit a cross-continental makeover that blends Sufi tenderness with dance floor euphoria, according to a press release.

Originally composed by Saikia for the third season of "Mismatched", the track became a fan favourite with its soulful melody and emotional lyrics, amassing over 300 million streams across platforms.

With the new version, van Buuren — crowned world’s No 1 trance DJ five times by DJ Mag — injects his trademark high-energy beats, while David lends his voice to a new English verse.

“When I first heard Ishq Hai, its emotion and melody instantly stayed with me. Working with Craig to reimagine it was special; we kept its soul but gave it the energy to connect with dance floors all over the world,” van Buuren said.

David said he was drawn to the song’s vibe immediately.

“Working with Armin on the track was a really special experience. I had a great time adding my verse and being part of a version that opens the song up to even more people worldwide,” he said.

Saikia said the collaboration shows how music can transcend borders.

“'Ishq Hai' is such a special song for me, and I feel blessed to have received so much love. Working with Armin and Craig shows how music connects on a whole different emotional level. This is love, indeed,” he said.

Released by Believe in association with Armada Music, the project also marks van Buuren’s first-ever India collaboration after years of touring the country, and David’s first collaboration with an Indian artist.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.