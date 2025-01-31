Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ to release on February 21

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic-comedy film Mere Husband ki Biwi will hit theatres on February 21, Arjun announced on Friday, dropping a first-look poster.

“Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai,” the actor wrote alongside the poster featuring Bhumi and Preeti riding horses, and Arjun being at the centre of a tug-of-war between the actresses.

Mudassar Aziz, known for movies such as Happy Bhag Jayegi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein, has directed the film, and described it reportedly as a “musical ride of relationships, chaos, and cackles”.

Backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Aditya Seal, Dino Morea and Anita Raj in pivotal roles.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, also starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhakshak (2024) and is currently gearing up for the Netflix series The Royals. Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Cuttputli (2022).