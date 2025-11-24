‘Wicked: For Good’ registers the highest-ever opening for a Broadway musical adaptation

Universal’s Wicked: For Good registered the highest-ever opening for a Broadway musical adaptation with an opening weekend haul of USD 226 million at the global box office, trade figures show.

With this performance, the film has registered the fourth-biggest worldwide opening of 2025, ranking behind Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake (USD 341 million), Jurassic World Rebirth (USD 322 million) and A Minecraft Movie (USD 313 million).

It finished ahead of Superman (USD 220 million) and The Fantastic Four (USD 218 million).

Universal’s adaptation of the second half of Wicked, billed as “a revisionist look at The Wizard of Oz” collected USD 150 million domestically and USD 76 million in overseas markets.

The studio said the film has set new records for a Broadway adaptation across global, international and North American categories, surpassing 2024’s Wicked, which opened to USD 164.2 million worldwide: USD 50.2 million internationally and USD 112.5 million domestically.

The sequel performed strongly in international territories, recording higher numbers than the previous film in every region. The UK led the overseas markets with USD 24.4 million, followed by Australia (USD 8.6 million), Germany (USD 4.1 million), Korea (USD 3.8 million) and Mexico (USD 3.7 million).

The 2024 Wicked went on to earn USD 758 million globally, including USD 474 million from North America and USD 283 million from overseas markets.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good concludes the story of Elphaba — “who begins the film having been demonised as the Wicked Witch of the West” — and Glinda — “who has been branded by Ozians as Glinda the Good.”