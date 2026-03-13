Rashmika Mandanna warns of legal action over circulation of ‘old private conversation’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday said she will take legal action against those sharing an “old private conversation” that is being circulated now to create controversy just after her marriage.

Rashmika was previously engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty but they called off the engagement in 2018. The Thamma star recently tied the knot with actor Vijay Devarakonda.

“To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter. It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me,” Rashmika wrote on X.

Rashmika said she chose patience and silence despite being at the end of “unfair criticism” but not anymore. “What has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored. An old private conversation, believed to be from nearly eight years ago, appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy- strategically coinciding with recent developments in my personal life,” the 29-year-old actress said.

Rashmika said her family and people she shares “cordial relationship with” have been dragged into this controversy.

“This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material. While we move forward in life, grow, create meaningful work, and spread positivity, it is unfortunate that a few continue to manufacture hate and controversy at the cost of another person's dignity and peace,” she added.

“For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary,” the Pushpa actress said.

She urged media platforms, influencers and others circulating the audio and related stories around it to “remove them immediately”.

“You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organizations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law.This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary,” Rashmika warned.