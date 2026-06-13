‘Renfield’ actor Ben Schwartz joins the cast of Sam Mendes’ ‘The Beatles’

Actor Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of The Beatles, filmmaker Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part film series based on the iconic British band.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Schwartz will play New York disc jockey Murray the K. He was among the first DJs in the United States to play The Beatles on radio and became known as The Fifth Beatle for his enthusiastic promotion of the band during their arrival in America.

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Schwartz joins an ensemble cast that includes Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Beatles, formed in 1960 by Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr, became one of the most influential bands in music history with hit songs such as Hey Jude, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Yesterday and Penny Lane. The group disbanded in 1970.

Mendes' ambitious four-film project has secured full life story and music rights from McCartney, Starr, and the families of the late Lennon and Harrison.

The films are scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2028.