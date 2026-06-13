‘Aajo Ardhangini’ - Sequel to Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Ardhangini’ to hit theatres in July

Director Kaushik Ganguly has announced that his upcoming Bengali film Aajo Ardhangini, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2023 film Ardhangini, will be released in theatres across West Bengal on July 10.

Filming for the project began nearly a year ago.

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The original film starred Jaya Ahsan, Kaushik Sen and Churni Ganguly in lead roles.

The story centred on Sumon's (Kaushik Sen) illness and the evolving relationship between his former wife Shubhra (Churni Ganguly) and current wife Meghna (Jaya Ahsan).

The sequel brings back the lead trio, while actor Indrasish Roy joins the cast in a significant role.

“For nearly two years, the Chatterjee family had no contact with Shubhra. Despite living in the same city — Kolkata —- Meghna, Shubhra, and Suman had not crossed paths even once. Everything was going along smoothly until Suman’s younger brother, Sukanta, suddenly invited his beloved middle sister, Shubhra, to his wedding,” the film’s synopsis says.

“On that wedding evening at the Chatterjee household, amidst the festivities, Shubhra and Meghna come face to face once again. To this day, Suman remains unaware of the long, complex history and the turbulent emotional past shared by Shubhra and Meghna. Caught in a web of deceit spun by the two women in his life, Suman’s future begins to spiral dangerously out of control”.

“Relationships may end, but the past one leaves behind is never truly erased,” production banner Surinder Films wrote on social media while sharing the announcement poster.

Kaushik Ganguly’s last big-screen release was the blockbuster Dhumketu (2025), which hit theatres after a nine-year delay. Churni was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) while Jaya Ahsan was last seen in Saukarya Ghosal’s OCD (2026).