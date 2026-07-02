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regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

Anshula Kapoor to marry fiance Rohan Thakkar this month, father Boney Kapoor confirms

Anshula got engaged to Rohan, a screenwriter by profession, in New York City’s Central Park last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.07.26, 12:30 PM
Anshula Kapoor

Rohan Khatter, Anshula Kapoor File Picture

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first wife, is set to tie the knot with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate ceremony, on July 6, father Boney confirmed.

“The marriage will be a blend of two communities and will be completed in one day,” Boney told IWMBuzz.

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The wedding festivities will be followed by a cocktail party, expected to be attended by several Hindi film industry members, where guests have reportedly been advised to adhere to a “modern Indian” dress code.

Anshula got engaged to Rohan in New York City’s Central Park last year.

The pre-wedding festivities began with a Mata Ki Chowki, a Hindu spiritual ceremony dedicated to Goddess Durga, hosted by Rohan’s family on June 21. The festivities were attended by family members including Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

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Anshula appeared in the Karan Johar-hosted Prime Video reality show The Traitors Season 1, alongside 19 other contestants, including Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Uorfi Javed.

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Anshula Kapoor Boney Kapoor Wedding
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