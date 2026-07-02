Diljit Dosanjh distances himself from Cockroach Janta Party protests: ‘Not a politician’

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has distanced himself from the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, saying he is an artist and not a politician.

During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday evening, Diljit responded to questions from fans, including whether he would join the CJP's protest over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

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“Keep me away from all this... Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician, I don't know what you think I am,” Diljit said.

He then quoted a popular phrase from the Guru Granth Sahib: “Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara”, which means everyone in the world is dealing with sadness, and only those who rely on God are happy.

“Look, everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right... So, those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don't know anything,” he added.

Diljit had previously made headlines in 2020 after extending support to the farmers' protest against the contentious farm laws, which were later repealed by the Centre.

In May this year, he ruled out entering politics after a civil society group publicly appealed to him to join the political arena.

“My job is to entertain people. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much,” he had posted on X.

The CJP, which began as a digital satirical outfit, has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy.

The outfit’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has said the agitation will not remain limited to education-related issues and will also raise other accountability concerns, including electoral matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.