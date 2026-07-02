'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule's sports biopic 'Khashaba' to release next year

"Sairat" director Nagraj Manjule's highly anticipated film "Khashaba", a biopic on Olympic-winning wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, will release in cinemas worldwide on January 1, next year.

The film, backed by Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions, chronicles the extraordinary story of the wrestler, who became Independent India’s first individual Olympic medal winner. Jatav won the bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki.

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Manjule has emerged as a formidable name in Marathi as well as Hindi cinema, gaining critical and commercial acclaim with the National award-winning film "Fandry", blockbuster "Sairat", "Jhund" and the series "Matka King". The teaser of "Khashaba", which released on Thursday, offers a spectacular, high-octane glimpse into the world of traditional wrestling mud-pits (akharas). The story is set against the backdrop of a newly independent nation, where an unsung wrestling prodigy from Maharashtra overcomes staggering odds to secure an Olympics medal. "Khashaba" features a soaring musical score by the legendary composer duo Ajay–Atul, who also gave the music for "Sairat".

The actor who plays the titular role is yet to be unveiled and even the teaser does not reveal his face. The ensemble cast features actors like Jitendra Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Girish Kulkarni, Vaibhav Mangale, Chhaya Kadam and Gargee Kulkarni.

"Khashaba" is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Gargee Kulkarni, and directed by Nagraj Manjule.

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