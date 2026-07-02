US nears AI model standards deal with OpenAI, Google, Anthropic: Report

The United States government is in advanced discussions with leading artificial intelligence companies to establish voluntary standards governing the release of new AI models, with an announcement potentially coming as early as next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The proposed framework comes as Washington steps up oversight of advanced AI systems amid concerns that cutting-edge models could be misused by military intelligence agencies in China, Russia and other countries of concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Financial Times, the standards would establish benchmarks for advanced AI models and define timelines for their release, while also clarifying who can access them in the United States and overseas.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The White House, Anthropic and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The move follows an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in June directing federal agencies to work with leading AI developers to test advanced models before their release and draft standards for their deployment.

Google has been in discussions with the U.S. government ahead of the release of its advanced coding models with enhanced capabilities, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the company is also participating in broader industry-wide talks on AI standards. The Financial Times first reported those details.

Separately, the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday lifted export controls on Anthropic's most advanced Fable and Mythos AI models, less than three weeks after suspending them over national security concerns.

OpenAI has also faced regulatory constraints. Last week, the company delayed the full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the request of the U.S. government, limiting access to a small group of vetted partners. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing for initial public offerings (IPOs).