PM Modi on ‘onward march to environmental disaster’ in Great Nicobar: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday intensified his criticism of the Centre's ambitious Great Nicobar Island Project, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pushing the ecologically sensitive venture towards an "environmental disaster" and asserting that the nation's "ecological conscience is on trial."

Sharing a compilation of his interventions on the project through a post on X, the former Union environment minister highlighted his sustained opposition to the development, citing its potential impact on the biodiversity-rich ecosystem of Great Nicobar.

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"There has been interest in accessing my extensive public engagement over the past few years on the Great Nicobar Island Project and its devastating impacts on that unique biodiversity-rich ecosystem. Here is an anthology of (i) most of the social media posts; (ii) a couple of brief interventions in Parliament; and most importantly (iii) letters to various Union Ministers and their replies as well," Ramesh said, sharing the public engagements.

Ramesh said there would be more such interventions as the prime minister "continues the onward march to environmental disaster" in Great Nicobar. He also pointed out that five petitions filed by citizens and civil society groups challenging various aspects of the project are currently pending before the Calcutta High Court.

According to Ramesh, the petitions question alleged violations of the Eco Sensitive Zone notifications concerning Campbell Bay National Park and Galathea National Park, the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and its Rules, 2008, the Coastal Zone Regulation Notification, 2019, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the National Green Tribunal's February 16, 2026 order.

"The nation's ecological conscience is on trial," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader has repeatedly raised concerns over the multi-crore Great Nicobar Island project. Last week, he wrote to Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal seeking clarifications on the proposed transhipment port under the project.

Ramesh has also written to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, questioning different aspects of the project and warning of the "ecological havoc" it could cause.

In his letters to Yadav, Ramesh has highlighted the demonstrably "dubious nature" of the environmental impact assessment of the project.

The Congress has consistently opposed the development, alleging that the proposed transhipment port at Galathea Bay would trigger large-scale destruction of coral colonies and cause irreversible ecological damage.

Ramesh has also urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reconsider the rejection of the full expansion of the INS Baaz runway, while separately writing to Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram to ensure that the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, "are both seen to be implemented and are actually implemented in letter and spirit."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had described the Centre's claim that the project is aimed at strengthening defence infrastructure and developing a transhipment port as a "lie", alleging that it is actually intended to benefit one businessman by enabling the construction of hotels and casinos on India's most ecologically sensitive land.

Rahul had also released a more than 16-minute video last month based on his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in late April, urging people to sign a petition to tell the government "we choose green over greed".