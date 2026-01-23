‘Americans nominate American production’: Anime fans see red after ‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’ Oscar snub

Oscar snub for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has left anime fans across the globe disappointed, with many fuming over selection of Disney’s Elio instead of the Japanese blockbuster.

In the Best Animated Feature category, the films KPop Demon Hunters, Elio, Zootopia 2, Arco and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain have secured nominations.

“Americans nominate American production,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “Elio was the first Pixar movie that made me fall asleep lol. Unreal. Infinity Castle absolutely deserved it,” another commented.

“Demon Slayer deserves better…it was peak,” a fan shared.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, too, had fans hoping for an Oscar nod. “Chainsaw Man had me in a chokehold. My emotions were everywhere. I can’t believe Elios is here over the Reze arc,” came a comment.

“U telling me Elio from Disney was better than Demon Slayer or Chainsaw Man? Cmon this is a joke,” a fan posted. “I’m not surprised but just mostly disappointed that neither Chainsaw Man or Demon Slayer because not winning is one problem but not getting nominated is another one (sic),” another netizen commented.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle broke multiple box-office records, including the highest-grossing anime film of all time. It was also the first non-American animated film to gross over USD 700 million mark.

Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters added another feather to its cap on Thursday with two Oscar nominations — one in Best Animation Feature and the other in Best Original Song category.

The film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, is set to compete with heavyweights contenders including Arco, Elio and Zootopia 2 for the Oscar in Best Animation Feature category.

The film's chartbuster song Golden has been nominated in the Original Song category. The track, sung by Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, is set to compete against Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless), I Lied To You (Sinners), Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi) and Train Dreams (Train Dreams).

KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, beating Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Its hit track Golden also picked up the Best Song award at the ceremony.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.