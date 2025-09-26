Animated prequel to Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 3’ in the works: Reports

An animated prequel to Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Stree 3 titled Choti Stree is currently in the works, the actress announced on Friday during the trailer launch event of Maddock Films’ upcoming project Thamma.

“Your favourite Stree is returning, but with an animated series which will release in theatres. It will end with a scene from Stree 3, showing the audience what really happened in Stree’s universe,” the 38-year-old actress said at the event, as per media reports.

“Stree has always been a film close to my heart, and to see its world expand into animation is thrilling. The series will not only entertain but also give audiences the backstory they’ve always been curious about, and it all beautifully ties into Stree 3,” she added.

According to reports, producer Dinesh Vijan added that the animated spin-off will debut six months ahead of Stree 3’s theatrical release, culminating in a powerful scene that ties directly into the film and creates a smooth bridge between the franchise’s past and future.

At the Thamma trailer launch, a new logo of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe was also unveiled. “We can call Dinesh Vijan as ‘Dinesh Vision’. He expanded his vision a lot after Stree. He gave us films like Bhediya, Munjya and now Thamma is all set to release. Toh hum sabko aur zyada mazaa aane waala hai. I feel that to be part of a film like that was very special,” Shraddha said.

“We want to now do films which are rooted in our culture. Thankfully, the audience is giving us that validation. That is something very amazing as we become a part of moving cinema forward. This is something that we are making in India. Abhi bahar gaav ke universes ko bhool jaao! Hamara khud ka desi horror comedy universe hai yaa (Forget about foreign cinematic universes. We will have our own horror comedy universe in India)”, she continued.

The second instalment in the Stree universe, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, released in theatres on August 15, 2024. The film continues the story based on a folk legend in a small town where an evil spirit named Stree abducts men at night during the festive season.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree and also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar appeared in cameo roles in the film.