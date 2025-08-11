MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Animated film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ crosses Rs 175-crore mark globally

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the animated film has earned Rs 126.25 crore nett domestically so far

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.08.25, 10:15 AM
A still from ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’

A still from 'Mahavatar Narsimha'

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has crossed the Rs 175-crore gross milestone at the global box office, the makers announced on Sunday.

“175 CRORES+ worldwide gross & counting… The divine saga of #MahavatarNarsimha is rewriting history at the box office. The roar is unstoppable… experience it in theatres now,” the makers posted on X.

Mahavatar Narsimha is performing well domestically too. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 22.75 crore nett on its third Sunday, the second-highest daily earning, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 168.75 crore nett.

Mahavatar Narsimha received a lukewarm response on its opening day, earning only Rs 1.75 crore nett. But the box office earnings received a boost over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film earned Rs 44.75 crore nett in the first week, followed by Rs 73.4 crore nett in Week 2. The momentum continued in the third weekend, adding another Rs 50.5 crore nett to the earnings.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.

