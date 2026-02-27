Karan Johar celebrates ‘Dhadak 2’ screening in Ivy League universities: ‘Moment of pride’

Filmmaker Karan Johar Thursday expressed pride after his home production Dhadak 2 was screened at several Ivy League universities in the United States.

The 2025 romance drama directed by Shazia Iqbal stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

Produced under Johar’s banner Dharma Productions, the film depicts caste-based discrimination in Indian society through the love story of two law students from different strata of society.

Sharing his reaction on Instagram Stories, Johar celebrated the film’s international recognition.

“Dhadak 2 being screened at all the IVY league universities is such a great moment of pride for us @dharmamovies. The love and respect it had garnered over the past few months had been overwhelming, and I give all credit to the immensely talented @shazia.iqbal8 for being this important voice and storyteller!!! She is the soul of our film,” the filmmaker wrote.

According to media reports, the film has already been screened at Yale University’s Luce Hall by the Department of Political Science and at Brown University’s Watson School of International and Public Affairs.

It is also scheduled to be showcased at Columbia University and Princeton University.

Dhadak 2 is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.