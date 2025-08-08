‘Scared I won’t be enough’: Aneet Padda says she feels overwhelmed after ‘Saiyaara’ success

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda said she is afraid she would not be enough now that the craze surrounding the Mohit Suri-directed romantic musical is beginning to wear off.

“The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back. I’m scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I’ll put it out there,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, admitting that she is battling self-doubt after the film’s success.

In her note, Padda also stressed her commitment to her craft. “If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone - then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I’ve got. Because I love you,” she wrote.

Following the July 18 release of Saiyaara, which also marks actor Ahaan Panday’s big screen debut, a new emotional outbreak took the country in its grip. Videos of young fans fainting mid-scene, breaking into dance in theatres, tearing up helplessly, dropping on one knee to propose mid-climax, and ripping off their clothes in excitement went viral.

The film soon went on to become the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema, earning Rs 512 crore nett worldwide, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Saiyaara revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their relationship.

Aneet Padda made her acting debut with the 2022 film Salaam Venky. She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry. According to media reports, the 22-year-old actress has the film Nyaya in the pipeline.