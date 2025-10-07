Ananya Panday meets Pedro Pascal, Blackpink member Jennie at Paris Fashion Week

Actress Ananya Panday met Hollywood star Pedro Pascal and K-pop artist Jennie at the Spring/Summer fashion show of a French luxury brand at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Ananya, 26, dropped a series of pictures from the gala event of luxury fashion brand Chanel, which was also attended by other celebrities, including Margot Robbie, Gracie Abrams, Sofia Coppola and Nicole Kidman.

On Monday, Ananya dropped a series of photographs from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 fashion event held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris.

One of the pictures shows Ananya posing with Pedro Pascal. While Ananya wore a custom-made crochet co-ord set, Pedro opted for a navy blue sweatshirt.

In another picture, the CTRL actress appeared to be posing alongside Blackpink member Jennie. The K-pop singer dazzled in a mauve tang top at the event.

“I have no words to describe the energy in this room but pure joy! Congratulations to @matthieu_blazy and team @chanelofficial for this amazing evening,” Ananya wrote alongside the pictures.

Ananya also got clicked with American singer Gracie Abrams, British actress-singer Rebecca Patricia Armstrong, Egyptian actress Tara Emad, and South Korean DJ Peggy Gou.

On the work front, Ananya last appeared in Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2. Ananya is also set to headline Dharma Productions-backed romance films Tu Meri Mein Tera Mein Tera Tu Meri and Chand Mera Dil.