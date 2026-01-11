‘An amazing experience’: Singer Ariana Grande on acting

For singer-actor Ariana Grande, acting is an “amazing experience” that lets one step “into somebody else and tell someone else’s story”.

Grande, who took on the role of Glinda in the Wicked film franchise, said that the art of acting differs from music — a craft which is “deeply personal”.

“I think it’s an amazing experience to be able to step into somebody else and tell someone else’s story. With music, it’s very self-focused and deeply personal — it’s your own experiences, your own pain and joy. Acting is different,” Grande told entertainment news outlet Variety in an interview.

“To take yourself out of it, to be part of an ensemble, a small piece of a massive puzzle with hundreds and thousands of creative hands, that’s a beautiful thing...I love actors...I love talking about acting. I love learning how my process changes. I’ll never take that for granted,” she added.

Grande’s latest film Wicked: For Good, a sequel to Jon M Chu's 2024 film Wicked, released in November last year. She starred alongside Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Michelle Yeoh.