‘Body language said otherwise’: AMMA president calls out YouTuber over ‘apology’ to Gouri G Kishan

Menon’s remarks came a day after the YouTuber apologised to Kishan for a question he asked during a recent press conference in Tamil Nadu

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.11.25, 09:30 AM
Shwetha Menon

Shwetha Menon Instagram

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Shwetha Menon on Sunday said the apology offered by a YouTuber to actress Gouri G Kishan for his alleged body-shaming remarks did not appear sincere.

Menon’s remarks came a day after the YouTuber apologised to Kishan for a question he asked during a recent press conference in Tamil Nadu.

In a video message, the YouTuber claimed his question had been misunderstood and that he did not intend to hurt Gouri Kishan.

“I don’t feel that his statement was an apology... His body language said otherwise. We, all women, stand with Gouri Kishan— irrespective of any industry,” the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists president said.

Gouri, who has acted in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films, was allegedly asked about her weight by the YouTuber during a press conference for the Tamil film Others on Thursday.

Social media has since been flooded with messages of support for Gouri from actors, filmmakers, and technicians. The South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) also expressed solidarity with the actress.

AMMA had earlier voiced support for Kishan, who objected to the YouTuber’s question during the press event.

