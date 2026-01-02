Shubman Gill’s Vijay Hazare game to be played behind closed doors, no spectators allowed

India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill will play his upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Punjab away from public view, mirroring the recent protocol followed for senior India players in domestic cricket.

Just as Virat Kohli turned out for Delhi in two Vijay Hazare Trophy games behind closed doors at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), no spectators will be allowed during Punjab’s match against Sikkim at the Jaipuria College ground here on Saturday.

The decision has been taken in line with BCCI guidelines and local logistical constraints.

As per the BCCI diktat, Gill and India pacer Arshdeep Singh will feature in Punjab’s next two Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures, against Sikkim on January 3 and Goa on January 6.

While the match against Goa will be played at the KL Saini Stadium, the Sikkim fixture will take place at the college ground without public entry.

The behind-closed-doors arrangement is primarily due to security concerns and the absence of proper seating for spectators.

“The students and staff are allowed inside the premises but there will be enough security arrangements including private bouncers being deployed. In any case, no outsiders will be allowed inside the college premises.”

A BCCI source pointed out that the scheduling of venues had been finalised well in advance, and changes were made earlier only in exceptional circumstances.

“The scheduling was done much earlier. Only because of Rohit Sharma and anticipating the response, Mumbai's match had to be shifted to Sawai Man Singh Stadium from Anantam,” the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Like the domestic appearances of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gill’s match will also not be broadcast. There will be no television coverage or live streaming of the game.

Both Gill and Arshdeep are expected to join the Punjab squad late on Friday night after travel disruptions.

“Both Gill and Arshdeep were supposed to arrive by evening but prevailing weather condition in North India has led to delay of their flights. Weather permitting, they will arrive by late night,” the source added.