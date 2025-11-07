Gouri G Kishan slams YouTuber for ‘body-shaming’ question, Tamil industry extends support to actress

Actress Gouri G Kishan on Thursday slammed a YouTuber for asking her an ‘irrelevant’ question about her weight at a press conference in Chennai for the Tamil film Others.

The Chennai Press Club has issued an official statement, condemning the incident, which the actress described as an attempt to ‘body shame’ her.

“Thank you, Chennai Press Club. To hear this directly is a testament to standing up for what’s right and maintaining the integrity of press & media. Thank you for all the support to the press, and to all of you,” she wrote, sharing the Chennai Press Club’s statement.

During the promotional event on 6 November in Chennai, a YouTuber-journalist asked Gouri a derogatory question about her weight, as per media reports.

The actress was visibly upset and said that such questions are never asked to male actors. Gouri added that the question was meant to body shame her and was in no way related to her work in the film.

“How does my weight concern you in any way. How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice and it does not concern my talent....It is nothing but body shaming. It's a stupid question on body weight,” she told the YouTuber.

This led to a confrontation between the reporter and the actress.

Several celebrities, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada, actor Aditya Madhavan and filmmaker Pa Ranjith, have come out in support of Gouri.

The 26-year-old actress is known for films like '96 (2018), Margamkali (2019), Master (2021), and Sridevi Shoban Babu (2023).