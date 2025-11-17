‘A legendary artist’: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Kamini Kaushal’s association with his mother

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan recently paid tribute to late actress Kamini Kaushal, remembering her as a legendary artist and an icon who shaped the course of Hindi cinema.

Kaushal died at her Mumbai residence on Thursday night at the age of 98.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making her debut with Neecha Nagar in 1946, Kaushal quickly became one of the highest-paid actresses of the late 1940s and early 1950s. She headlined films opposite Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor before shifting to character roles in the 1960s.

Her final screen appearance came in Aamir Khan’s 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, capping a remarkable 76-year career.

Bachchan recalled his family’s long association with the actor in a note shared on X. He wrote, “And another loss .. a dear family friend of the days of yore .. when there was no partition .. Kamini Kaushal ji .. legendary artist , an icon , who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained, with us till the very last ... her family and Maa ji's families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre-partition Punjab”.

“Kamini ji's elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji .. they were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like minded friends .. the elder sister passed away regretfully in an accident, and as per the tradition of the times , in such an unfortunate situation, the sister of the deceased was married to the bereaved husband , her brother-in law,” he added.

The veteran actor further wrote, “A most pleasant warm affectionate and talented artist , has left us .. at the age of 98 .. an era of great remembrance gone .. not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity .. One by one they all are leaving us .. a most sad moment , filled only now with condolence and prayer”.

Kaushal’s early filmography includes Jail Yatra, Do Bhai, Aag, Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Par, Ziddi, Shabnam and Arzoo. She won acclaim for her lead role in Bimal Roy’s Biraj Bahu, which earned a National Film Award. She later starred in an adaptation of Premchand’s Godaan.

With Manoj Kumar’s 1967 hit Upkar, Kaushal moved into motherly roles at the age of 40, going on to feature in several of his films, including Purab Aur Paschim, Sanyasi, Shor, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Dus Numbari and Santosh.