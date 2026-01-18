Amid backlash over ‘communal’ charge against Bollywood, AR Rahman performs at Mumbai concert

Amid a raging controversy over his recent interview in which A.R. Rahman said he may have lost projects in Bollywood due to communal bias, the Oscar-winning composer performed at a tribute concert in Mumbai on Saturday to honour Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

The concert was organised by Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s family on his fifth death anniversary and featured four of his disciples — AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Hariharan — who came together at Jio World Garden to pay homage to the veteran musician.

Rahman opened the evening, remembering his guru and setting a Sufi tone for the night. Accompanied by his ensemble, he performed Mann Kunto Maula, Deewana Deewana from Tere Ishk Mein, Chaap Tilak, Khwaja Mere Khwaja, Kun Faya Kun and Piya Haji Ali.

Shaan took the stage next, beginning his set with Main Hoon Don. He spoke about the impact Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan had on his life and the lessons he received from him over the years.

Shaan also rendered his guru’s ghazal Chale Aao and went on to sing popular film songs including Daastan-e-Om Shanti Om, Deewangi Deewangi, Chaand Sifarish, Dus Bahane and Jabse Tere Naina. He concluded with a medley of Chaar Kadam and Jaane Tu Ya Jane Na.

Hariharan opened his set with the ghazal Itni Shamma Ko Jalaye Hai Mera Dil Tanha. He followed it up with Roja, Baahon Ke Darmiyan, Yaadein and Tu Hi Re, and Nahin Saamne Tu.

Sonu Nigam was the final singer at the concert. He began with Shehzada and followed up with Main Shayar Toh Nahin before switching to Om Shanti Om. He also performed his recent hit Pardesiya and paid tribute to soldiers with Sandese Aate Hain.

The concert ended with Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.