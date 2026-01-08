Katy Perry kisses Justin Trudeau on the beach, drops photo with ex Orlando Bloom too

American singer Katy Perry has given fans a peek into her holiday moments, which include her co-parenting time with actor Orlando Bloom and sun-soaked beach scenes with her new partner, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Wednesday, Perry posted an Instagram carousel featuring photos and videos from her holiday celebrations. “Holidaze,” she wrote in the caption.

The 143 singer shared two photos of her boyfriend, Trudeau, including one showing him smiling while swimming in the ocean. Another image showed Perry, 41, kissing the former Prime Minister of Canada, 54, on the cheek as he smiled and held her close on a beach..

Perry also posted a photo highlighting her necklace with a gold Maple Leaf pendant, which appeared to reference her boyfriend’s home country.

The Firework singer included several images from family celebrations, featuring Perry, her ex-fiancé Bloom and their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, during a visit to a Christmas tree farm.

In one photo, Bloom, 48, was seen carrying a tree on his shoulder.

Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter in August 2020 after getting engaged in February 2019. In June 2025, the couple ended their engagement after nine years together.

In another photo, Perry shared a video of her and Bloom holding Daisy’s hands as the three ice-skated together, dressed in winter clothing. She also posted a photo of a dinner table with Christmas-themed place cards, appearing to be made by Daisy, bearing the names Daisy, Katy, Orlando and Flynn.

Bloom shares his 15-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Additional holiday images included Daisy’s Christmas list, which featured a request for a pet cat, and a screenshot of Perry’s alarm reminding her to move the Elf on the Shelf before her daughter wakes up. Perry also shared a photo of the elves sitting in a sauna.

Other photos featured Perry’s Christmas tree, a Nutcracker performance, an animatronic Santa Claus and winter-themed arts and crafts.