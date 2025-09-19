Ameesha Patel says she is a ‘romantic fool’ who looks forward to finding love even at 50

Actress Ameesha Patel has always prioritised her career over relationships and marriage, she said in the latest episode of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, explaining why she was still single at 50.

“People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love,” said Ameesha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress described herself as a “romantic fool”. She added that she looked forward to finding love even at 50.

Ameesha revealed that she is often asked out by men half her age. However, she would not get married to someone who would fail to match her standard of living. “I will not choose to be uncomfortable. I have struggled and now I am able to afford certain things. I want to continue to do so in the coming days. For example, if I have a 10-day break, I would like to travel to London. My partner should be willing to match that lifestyle,” she said.

During the conversation Ameesha reflected on the inconstancy among men and women these days. “I have seen a lot of cheating. Sometimes women cheat more than men. I have seen women who confess openly that they are seeing four men at the same time before marriage to decide which one is a more suitable choice,” said Ameesha.

Known for films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), and Gadar 2 (2023), Ameesha last appeared in the 2024 romantic comedy Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama.