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regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

Amanda Seyfried joins Netflix animated feature ‘Steps’ as Cinderella

Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, the film also features Ali Wong as Lilith and Stephanie Hsu as Margot

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.04.26, 10:14 AM
A still from ‘Steps’

A still from ‘Steps’ Netflix

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming animated feature Steps, where she will voice Cinderella.

Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, the film also features Ali Wong as Lilith and Stephanie Hsu as Margot.

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In a twist on Cinderella’s evil stepsisters, the story follows Lilith, who is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand. She accidentally turns her sister Margot into a frog and leaves the kingdom in the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl.

Lilith must then team up with Cinderella and a troll to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairytale and prove that even so-called “villains” deserve a shot at happily-ever-after.

“Amanda has this incredible ability to make her characters specific and relatable, and we absolutely needed that when taking on a character that’s as legendary as Cinderella. We wanted to create a modern heroine complete with flaws and coping mechanisms, and Amanda immediately understood the task. Her portrayal of Cinderella is hilarious and heartbreaking and, most importantly, refreshingly human. You won’t want to miss it,” Tsue said in a statement.

“Amanda has been an absolute joy to work with. She brings a level of experience and passion that inspires us to dig even deeper into the character. Her process of honing in on emotions, the control she has over her voice—it all comes together to give the classic character of Cinderella a depth and humor we could’ve never imagined,” Ripa added.

Steps is produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell and Kim Lessing, with Poehler and Lessing producing for Paper Kite Productions.

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