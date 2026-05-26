CBSE sent wrong Physics answer sheet, class 12 student claims board acknowledged mix-up

A Class 12 student at the centre of the controversy surrounding the CBSE’s answer script ‘mismatch’ row on Tuesday claimed that the board had acknowledged a mix-up and sent him his correct Physics answer script after he raised the issue on X.

The student, identified as Vedant Shrivastava, had earlier alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded under his roll number did not belong to him. The claim triggered widespread criticism online, with several students alleging similar errors in the re-evaluation process.

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The board’s newly introduced on-screen marking system (OSM) has also come under heavy criticism, with questions being raised over the transparency and reliability of its digital evaluation and scanned-copy access system.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Vedant said CBSE officials contacted his family and later shared the correct answer sheet with him. “We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE. CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet. We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged,” he wrote.

The controversy had also snowballed into a political row on Monday, with Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Arvind Kejriwal criticising the CBSE and the Centre over alleged irregularities in the post-result process.

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Students have also reported portal glitches, payment failures, blurred answer sheets and unusually high re-evaluation charges in recent days.