Armaan and Amaal Malik have a tearful reunion during family week on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Family week on Bigg Boss 19 entered its third day on Thursday with the arrival of singer Armaan Malik, who visited the house to meet his brother Amaal Mallik. This marked their first interaction since the season began in August.

Amaal, who had been discussing the possibility of his father Daboo Malik entering during family week, appeared taken by surprise when Armaan walked in instead.

The visit followed earlier appearances by the families of Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt.

Away from the activity of the house, Armaan and Amaal held a brief conversation about their parents, and Amaal’s image among the audience. When asked whether their father was upset or emotional, Armaan said, “No, he’s fine and chill.”

Amaal also clarified his decision to speak about their personal life on the show. Armaan told him he did not need to justify anything, saying, “You are what you are. You’ve shown all your colours”.

He added that Amaal’s conduct in the house had been steady so far and that controlling aggression was important.

Armaan also expressed displeasure over a story shared by Tanya Mittal, calling it “anti-Armaan” and advising Amaal to maintain distance from her, citing a shift in her behaviour. When Amaal asked for his view on Neelam Giri, Armaan described her as a “golden-hearted girl”.

The current housemates on Bigg Boss 19 are Amaal, Ashnoor, Farhana, Gaurav, Kunickaa, Tanya, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha.

The Salman Khan–hosted reality show began on August 24. New episodes stream everyday at 9pm on JioHotstar, and airs at 10.30pm on Colors TV.