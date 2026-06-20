‘Alpha’ stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to make appearance on ‘India’s Got Latent’ S2

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are to appear as guests in the debut episode of the stand-up comedian Samay Raina-hosted show India's Got Latent, Season 2.

Sharing a glimpse from the conversation, featuring Alia, Sharvari and Aashish Solanki, on his Instagram story, Raina wrote, “Are we ready to start the show?”

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India's Got Latent Season 2 will premiere simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube at 7pm on Saturday.

The announcement comes a year after India’s Got Latent found itself at the centre of a nationwide controversy. In 2025, comments made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia on the show sparked widespread backlash, prompting Raina to take down all episodes from YouTube.

Earlier this month, a leaked photograph from the set of India’s Got Latent Season 2 featuring Alpha stars Alia and Sharvari fuelled speculation about celebrity guests on the show.

Raina had first confirmed the return of India's Got Latent during his stand-up special Still Alive, which released earlier this year.

The teaser of India’s Got Latent Season 2 also hints at another upcoming collaboration between Raina and Netflix, although details of the project remain under wraps.