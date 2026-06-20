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‘Alpha’ stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to make appearance on ‘India’s Got Latent’ S2

‘India's Got Latent’ Season 2 will premiere simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube at 7pm on Saturday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.06.26, 04:39 PM
India’s Got Latent Season 2

Sharvari and Alia Bhatt File Picture

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are to appear as guests in the debut episode of the stand-up comedian Samay Raina-hosted show India's Got Latent, Season 2.

Sharing a glimpse from the conversation, featuring Alia, Sharvari and Aashish Solanki, on his Instagram story, Raina wrote, “Are we ready to start the show?”

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India's Got Latent Season 2 will premiere simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube at 7pm on Saturday.

The announcement comes a year after India’s Got Latent found itself at the centre of a nationwide controversy. In 2025, comments made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia on the show sparked widespread backlash, prompting Raina to take down all episodes from YouTube.

Earlier this month, a leaked photograph from the set of India’s Got Latent Season 2 featuring Alpha stars Alia and Sharvari fuelled speculation about celebrity guests on the show.

Raina had first confirmed the return of India's Got Latent during his stand-up special Still Alive, which released earlier this year.

The teaser of India’s Got Latent Season 2 also hints at another upcoming collaboration between Raina and Netflix, although details of the project remain under wraps.

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India’s Got Latent Alia Bhatt Sharvari Wagh Samay Raina
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