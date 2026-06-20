Priyanka Chopra is set to collaborate with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has confirmed that she will be collaborating with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on an upcoming project, though she declined to reveal further details about the venture.

Speaking to Fortune India, Priyanka said she would be working with Jolie but did not specify whether the collaboration would be a film, advertising campaign, or philanthropic initiative.

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During the conversation, Priyanka also described Jolie, along with Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek, as sources of inspiration.

The announcement comes as Priyanka prepares for a slate of high-profile projects across India and Hollywood.

The actress is set to return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. The adventure drama has been shot across multiple locations, including Georgia, Antarctica, Africa and Hyderabad.

Speaking about the film, Priyanka said, “What we are trying to do is something so ambitious and of a scale not seen for a very long time. I am very privileged and excited not just for India but also the world, because this will be a massive global release and people will be exposed to what we have been working on for the past three years.”

Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka will also star alongside Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom in a PPP co-production. She additionally has filmmaker Mira Nair's biographical drama Amri in the pipeline.

Priyanka is also part of Nicholas Stoller's upcoming film Judgment Day, which features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall.

Reflecting on her career choices, Priyanka said she has become more selective about projects after years of work in the entertainment industry. “When I started, scripts were not customised for me. My husband Nick (Jonas) recently said (quoting singer Beyoncé) that ‘You are on the other side of your sacrifice’ I can now pick and choose and create my own projects,” she said.