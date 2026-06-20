Ladakh groups back Wangchuk's CJP protest appearance, say it can strengthen ‘their’ cause

Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Saturday backed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's participation in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, saying he attended the event in his personal capacity and that his engagement with national issues would not affect Ladakh's ongoing movement.

Wangchuk joined the June 6 protest in Delhi to back their demands, which included the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests. He was also seen taking part in the CJP protest that is underway in Jantar Mantar on June 20 alongside CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

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The two organisations, which are spearheading Ladakh's campaign for constitutional safeguards and statehood, said Wangchuk's presence at the protest alongside Cockroach Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was discussed during a core group meeting, which concluded with broad support among members.

They also added that his efforts to raise issues of public concern at national platforms would only help draw the Centre’s attention to Ladakh’s demand.

"Wangchuk had not attended the Delhi event as a representative of the Apex Body. He is a national figure. He is not merely a leader from Ladakh but also an environmentalist whose work is recognised across the country. He has gone there in his personal capacity," LAB Co-Chairman Chering Dorjay told reporters during the press conference.

"During the core group meeting, with Wangchuk present, we discussed this issue in detail. The consensus was that there is nothing wrong with engaging on a national issue such as education.

“In fact, it is not only about education - there are many other issues as well. ...I would like to clarify that he has not gone there as a representative of the Apex Body. He has gone in his personal capacity. From our perspective, we do not see any harm in this. In fact, it can only benefit our movement rather than harm it," Dorjay said.

KDA Co-Chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said it is not correct to suggest, as some have implied, that he is neglecting Ladakh's issues or leaving them unfinished to focus on national issues.

"If there is anyone who has consistently taken Ladakh's concerns to national and international platforms, it is Wangchuk," he said.

Referring to the slow progress of talks with the Centre over the past five years regarding key demands, including statehood and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, he said both the KDA and the Apex Body may be compelled to consider engaging with other stakeholders across India regarding Ladakh's concerns.

"If the Government of India and the MHA continue to remain unresponsive- holding meetings, conducting talks, but producing no concrete outcomes- then we will have to explore other avenues," he said, adding that the dialogue process increasingly resembled a cycle of negotiations followed by agitation, with little progress on the ground.