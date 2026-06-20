BJP says Shashi Tharoor’s praise for PM Modi exposes Rahul Gandhi’s waning support within Congress

The BJP on Saturday intensified its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he is losing support within his own party and citing remarks attributed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and diplomatic handling of key issues.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Tharoor's comments on Modi's handling of the seafarers issue before US President Donald Trump contradicted Rahul's position on the matter.

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"It is embarrassing. Yesterday was Rahul Gandhi's birthday, but he did not receive any gift. Dr Shashi Tharoor contradicted Rahul Gandhi's stand on the same issue, saying Prime Minister Modi articulated India's position on the sailors' issue very forcefully before President Trump and conveyed the country's stance effectively," Poonawalla said in a video statement.

The BJP leader further claimed that Tharoor had repeatedly praised Modi's leadership and communication skills.

"Not just that, Tharoor has been effusively praised Prime Minister Modi's vision, articulation, dynamism and oratory. He has said Modi has left a stamp on the lives of Indians," he claimed.

Targeting the Congress' projection of Rahul Gandhi as a future prime ministerial candidate, Poonawalla said several leaders within the party appeared unconvinced by that narrative.

"On one hand, the Congress says 'Cool PM Rahul' and claims that Rahul Gandhi will become the country's prime minister. But his own MPs do not seem to believe that," he said.

The BJP spokesperson also claimed that Rahul had lost both public support and the backing of individuals once considered close to him.

"This shows Rahul Gandhi has lost the janmat, having lost 99 elections. He has lost the support of people who were once close to him, whether it is Ramachandra Guha or Shashi Tharoor."

Poonawalla further alleged that even some of Congress' allies were reluctant to accept Rahul's leadership.

"And now, he does not have the support of his alliance partners either. Be it the Left or the DMK, they do not accept his leadership. Rahul Gandhi has been reduced to a reel neta (politician); he is not a real neta," Poonawalla said.