‘Thalaivii’: Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ teaser goes viral, fans hail performance

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is winning praise from fans after a purported teaser of her upcoming film Eetha, based on the life of Marathi Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, began circulating on social media.

The video, reportedly being screened in movie theatres, offers a glimpse into Shraddha portraying legendary Marathi Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

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However, the makers have not officially released the teaser yet.

Sharing the clip reportedly screened in theatres, an X user hailed Shraddha as “Thalaivii.”

Anpther user was all praise for Shraddha, describing her look in the teaser as “peak beauty, peak expression, (and) peak screen presence.”

Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar.

The purported teaser also drew praise for director Laxman Utekar, with one X user describing the clip as “absolutely savage.”

“This looks so good!#Eetha teaser nails it. #ShraddhaKapoor is back with a bang Another 1000Cr loading..,” tweeted another user.

An X user lauded the teaser, noting that the actress doesn’t just play the role but becomes it, and called her screen presence and introduction “powerful.”

Eetha also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and is produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan.

The film marks Kapoor’s reunion with Vijan following their collaboration on the Stree franchise. Vijan and Utekar have previously worked together on Chhaava, which featured Vicky Kaushal.

At the box office, Eetha will compete with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Vvan - Force of the Forest.

Narayangaonkar emerged as a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s folk theatre tradition, known for her performances in Lavani and Tamasha. She received two Presidential medals in 1957 and 1990 for her contributions to traditional folk art.

Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28.