TMC bank accounts holding Rs 440 crore frozen after MLAs demand probe into source of funds

Three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) holding around Rs 440 crore have been placed under a debit freeze following complaints by rebel party MLAs seeking an investigation into the source of the funds, escalating the internal power struggle over control of the Opposition party's finances.

A senior police officer told PTI that the accounts, maintained with a private sector bank, have been put under a "debit freeze", preventing withdrawals and outward transactions while continuing to allow deposits.

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The action comes amid a deepening tussle within the TMC between factions led by former minister Aroop Biswas and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee over control of the party's organisational and financial machinery after its defeat in the recent assembly elections.

The freeze follows complaints lodged by 10 MLAs aligned with Banerjee at the cyber crime police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. The legislators sought registration of an FIR and a detailed probe into the accounts, questioning the source of the funds and transactions routed through them.

According to a copy of one complaint, the MLAs requested investigators to determine whether the money originated from lawful sources or from alleged illegal activities, including suspected cut-money collections, diversion of public funds and proceeds from scams.

"It has come to my knowledge through reliable circumstances and surrounding developments that certain funds, arising out of illegal activities, including misuse of influence, dishonest financial dealings and suspected unlawful collection of money, may have been routed and subsequently deposited into bank accounts," the complaint stated.

A senior MLA loyal to Mamata Banerjee said the faction was aware of the police action but had yet to receive official communication.

"We have heard that the three accounts have been frozen. We will know the exact details by this evening," the MLA told PTI.

The development comes days after senior TMC leader Aroop Biswas wrote to the bank seeking protection of the accounts and suspension of transactions, arguing that party deposits estimated at more than Rs 500 crore should not be operated until the leadership dispute is resolved.

While Biswas had sought a freeze on the accounts over concerns related to their management and control, the rebel legislators have pushed for a criminal investigation into the origin of the funds, taking the dispute into a more serious legal arena.

Political observers noted that the complaints were filed before the same cyber crime police station that is investigating an FIR against Biswas in connection with the controversy surrounding Argentine football icon Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Mamata loyalist MLA Kunal Ghosh asserted that Biswas no longer holds the position of party treasurer and therefore lacks the authority to represent the party on financial matters.

"To remove any confusion, it must be stated clearly that Aroop Biswas was once the party treasurer. However, at the executive committee meeting held on June 5, it was unanimously decided that Subhasish Chakraborty would be the treasurer. Since then, he has been discharging that responsibility," Ghosh said.