Los Angeles declares January 6 as Diljit Dosanjh Day, singer says ‘I’m speechless’

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been honoured by the Los Angeles City Council, which has officially declared January 6, 2027, as Diljit Dosanjh Day in recognition of his contribution to music and cultural representation.

The honour was presented through an official civic resolution introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, recognising Dosanjh's role in taking Punjabi music to global audiences and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream entertainment.

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According to the resolution, the singer's efforts have helped bridge Punjabi heritage with international audiences and strengthened the cultural visibility of South Asian communities worldwide.

Dosanjh shared photographs and videos from the ceremony on social media. Dressed in a white kurta, pink pants and his trademark turban, the singer appeared emotional while receiving the recognition.

In one of the videos, he was seen greeting attendees with folded hands and bowing his head in appreciation.

“My day? I'm speechless, actually. Thank you so much,” Dosanjh said while accepting the honour.

Sharing details of the recognition on social media, he wrote, “Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honours the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalising Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.”

On the acting front, Dosanjh is currently seen in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.