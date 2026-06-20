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regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

Raghav Juyal to play antagonist Vikram Maalik in Nani’s ‘The Paradise’

Nani shared the first-look video on his social media handles and welcomed Juyal to the project

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.06.26, 03:08 PM
Raghav Juyal in The Paradise

Raghav Juyal in Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ YouTube screengrab

The makers of Telugu star Nani's upcoming action thriller The Paradise have unveiled the first look of actor Raghav Juyal as the film's antagonist Vikram Maalik.

The character was introduced through a 40-second video that presents Juyal in a rugged and intense avatar against a backdrop of fire, rain and chaos. The visuals show the actor sporting heavy gold chains and a commanding presence.

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Nani shared the first-look video on his social media handles and welcomed Juyal to the project.

“My brother #RaghavJuyal as VIKRAM MAALIK. Madness will unfold soon. #TheParadise,” the actor wrote.

Juyal, known for his performances in the films Kill and Yudhra, as well as the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is making his South cinema debut with The Paradise.

Directed by filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the movie marks his second collaboration with Nani following the 2023 Telugu hit Dasara.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled to release in theatres on August 21. The film will be released in eight languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish.

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