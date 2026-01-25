Watch: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna shocked as Japanese fan praises them in fluent Telugu

Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were left shocked when a Japanese fan began speaking in fluent Telugu while interviewing them, shows a video shared by the fan on Instagram.

In the clip, the fan named Kazu is first seen praising the duo’s performances and wishing them a Happy Sankranthi in Telugu. When Allu Arjun addresses him in Japanese, Kazu effortlessly switches languages, replying in Japanese before returning to Telugu to say, “You are the pride of Telugu cinema. I’m learning Telugu, so please excuse any mistakes.”

Both actors appear surprised by his command over the language, with Rashmika applauding him as he continues speaking confidently. Adding a light-hearted moment, Allu Arjun jokes that Kazu should consider marrying a Telugu girl, leaving everyone laughing.

Kazu goes on to tell them that Telugu is a beautiful language, asks whether they enjoyed their time in Japan, and shares his desire to visit India someday. When he mentions that this was his first time speaking Telugu, Rashmika praises him, calling his Telugu “incredible.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments section. “Bro speaks even more better than me,” one of them wrote. “Even the actors replied in English, but you went on to speak in Telugu. That shows, you didn't just mug up a few sentences, rather you actually put in effort to learn the language and understand what each line means,” another commented.

Kazu also shared a picture with Arjun and Rashmika while making the classic Pushpa 2 pose. “I had the honor of interviewing two of India’s leading actors, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna! There was even an unexpected Telugu surprise! Grateful for the incredible opportunity. Video coming soon,” he captioned the photo.

Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres in Japan on January 16. The two actors were in Japan to watch the first screening, meet fans and enjoy their time in the country.

A sequel to Arjun’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming lineup of films include collaborations with Tamil directors Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj.