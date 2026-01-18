MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Watch: Allu Arjun delivers ‘Pushpa 2’ dialogue in Japanese at a packed Tokyo theatre

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ hit theatres in Japan on January 16

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.01.26, 11:56 AM
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in Tokyo

Telugu star Allu Arjun delivered a line from his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Japanese at a screening of the film in Tokyo, triggering a thunderous applause from fans present at the event.

At a packed theatre in Tokyo, Arjun appeared on stage with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and greeted the Japanese audience with “Konnichiwa (hello)”, brimming with excitement.

Arjun then went on to deliver a dialogue from the film in Japanese, which brought in cheers and claps from the crowd.

Sharing the video on X, the team behind the film wrote, “Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere. Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres in Japan on January 16.

A sequel to Arjun’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming lineup of films include collaborations with Tamil directors Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

