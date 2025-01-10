Payal Kapadia gushes about Jodi Foster watching ‘All We Imagine As Light’ twice

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia was all smiles as she accepted the award for best international film at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) on Thursday (IST) for her debut feature All We Imagine As Light. In her speech, Payal recounted meeting Jodie Foster at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week.

“Jodie Foster had seen our movie twice. I would never, in a million years, would have dreamt of this,” she said.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Payal shared her journey to the United States. “I had actually never been to the US before. The first time I came was in September 2024, and I didn't know what to expect. I was a bit terrified at what the film industry here would be. And then I landed up at the Telluride Film Festival, as the first place I went to in this country. I have to say it was very nice,” she said.

“I've met so many incredible people here in the US, and felt the generosity of spirit from the film community, all of you. Thank you so much for that, and especially overwhelming support from the critics,” Payal added.

The NYFCC’s official X handle shared a video of the moment, capturing Payal in a black striped suit layered over a black turtleneck, with her hair neatly tied back.

All We Imagine As Light, a Cannes Grand Prix winner, has become one of the most celebrated films of 2024. The film received two Golden Globe nominations for best international film and best director.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has also recognised Payal's remarkable achievement, nominating her in the first-time director category for its upcoming 2025 awards.