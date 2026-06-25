Air India plane takes wrong turn, comes face-to-face with IndiGo aircraft on taxiway at Ahmedabad airport

An Air India aircraft and an IndiGo plane came to a halt on the same taxiway at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday evening after the Air India aircraft allegedly took a wrong turn while taxiing after landing, according to sources. Both airlines said the aircraft remained at a safe distance from each other and there was no impact on passenger safety.

Sources said the incident occurred when an IndiGo flight bound for Mumbai was preparing for take-off and an Air India aircraft, which had just landed, inadvertently entered the same taxiway. The two narrow-body Airbus A320 aircraft were reportedly separated by around 200 metres.

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"We are aware of an incident where our flight AI 2493 operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 24 June, after landing, inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing," Air India said in a statement.

The airline said there was no compromise on the safety of passengers or crew and added that the aircraft was later towed back to the parking bay.

"The matter has been reported to the regulatory authorities and an investigation initiated," the airline said.

IndiGo confirmed that its flight 6E 5160 from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was briefly delayed during taxiing for departure due to the incident.

"Both aircraft came to a halt at a safe distance from each other. The other aircraft was subsequently towed away, and our flight departed and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai," the airline said.

According to IndiGo, the relevant authorities were immediately informed about the incident.

The number of passengers on board the two aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.