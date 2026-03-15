Alia Bhatt turns 33: Five fashion moments that prove the actress is a style icon

As actress-producer Alia Bhatt turns 33, we take a look back at five of her recent fashion moments that prove her style is modern, yet timeless.
Glam, gorgeous and elegant! Alia’s turtleneck body con dress with swirling patterns and a thigh-high slit made headlines for all the right reasons. The actress wore the outfit during a recent Dubai trip. Statement earrings and nude makeup completed her look.
Alia never disappoints with her monochrome fits. The National Award-winning actress turned heads at the Red Sea Film Festival last December in a structured black dress, accentuated by black pumps, a statement necklace and quirky black shades.
The Jigra actress’s Christmas fits ‘bow’led us over. She did not just revive a vintage fashion staple. She added a chic touch to her outfits.
Alia made her first-ever Bafta appearance in a custom sequined Gucci gown that recreated the old Hollywood glamour of legend Marilyn Monroe.
Alia’s saree ensembles are equally iconic. The actress attended the special screening of the 4k restored version of Rekha’s 1981 period musical romantic drama Umrao Jaan in Mumbai in a pink sari. Bereft of embellishments, the bespoke ensemble exuded understated elegance. Kohl-rimmed eyes, danglers and nude lips balanced Alia’s look.