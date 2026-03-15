Alia Bhatt turns 33: Five fashion moments that prove the actress is a style icon

As actress-producer Alia Bhatt turns 33, we take a look back at five of her recent fashion moments that prove her style is modern, yet timeless.

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Glam, gorgeous and elegant! Alia’s turtleneck body con dress with swirling patterns and a thigh-high slit made headlines for all the right reasons. The actress wore the outfit during a recent Dubai trip. Statement earrings and nude makeup completed her look.

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Alia never disappoints with her monochrome fits. The National Award-winning actress turned heads at the Red Sea Film Festival last December in a structured black dress, accentuated by black pumps, a statement necklace and quirky black shades.

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The Jigra actress’s Christmas fits ‘bow’led us over. She did not just revive a vintage fashion staple. She added a chic touch to her outfits.

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Alia made her first-ever Bafta appearance in a custom sequined Gucci gown that recreated the old Hollywood glamour of legend Marilyn Monroe.

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Alia’s saree ensembles are equally iconic. The actress attended the special screening of the 4k restored version of Rekha’s 1981 period musical romantic drama Umrao Jaan in Mumbai in a pink sari. Bereft of embellishments, the bespoke ensemble exuded understated elegance. Kohl-rimmed eyes, danglers and nude lips balanced Alia’s look.

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