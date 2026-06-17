Alia Bhatt takes a sly dig at ‘Alpha’ teaser criticism with ‘Where is Sharvari’ pic

Days after Sharvari’s absence in the teaser of Alpha sparked outrage on social media, the film’s lead actress Alia Bhatt took a sly dig at the critics on Wednesday with a cheeky Instagram post.

Alia posted a series of photos with Sharvari, captioning them, “Where is Sharvari ?”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the playful jab, Sharvari responded, “Preeessseeeenttt miss,” in the comments section.

In the photos, Alia and Sharvari twinned in matching white T-shirts featuring text “Alpha” printed on them. The photos captured candid, sun-kissed moments of the duo.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984, and films like Fan and Dhoom 3. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

This is the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, which already includes titles such as War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchise, headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively.

Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.