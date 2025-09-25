‘Two worlds colliding’: Internet explodes as Alia Bhatt, Jin appear in same frame at Milan Fashion Week

K-pop boyband BTS member Jin and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended the Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Tuesday, leaving the internet abuzz with the unexpected crossover.

Alia, who serves as a global ambassador for the Italian fashion label Gucci, attended the screening of The Tiger — a Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn film — on September 23. The 32-year-old actress sported a Milanesa fur coat from the Famiglia collection. The coat narrowed at the waist with a chain belt featuring the GG charm. A gold lace slip dress, black pumps, a black Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag and monogram earrings completed her outfit.

What really captivated fans was Alia’s on-camera interview that also featured Jin, casually sitting behind her and minding his business, unknowingly creating a moment that fans couldn't stop talking about.

“Alia and Jin in the same frame, I repeat, Alia and Jin in the same frame,” reads a post shared by a fan on X.

“Jin and Alia Bhatt in one frame — My two worlds collinding,” reads another fan post.

Jin, 32, looked magnificent in a classic black and white ensemble consisting of a partially unbuttoned white shirt, black trousers, a Gucci belt, and a black bag, which was praised for being both minimal and stylish.

With his effortless fashion, the BTS singer lived up to his 'Worldwide Handsome' reputation. The show marked his return to the major fashion event after completing his military service in October 2024. Like Alia, Jin also serves as a global ambassador for Gucci.

Indian stars Farhana Bodi, Ankush Bahuguna, and Mouni Roy also attended the annual fashion event.

Milan Fashion Week 2025, which kicked off on September 23, is set to conclude on September 29.

On the first day of the event, activists from animal rights groups painted their bodies to resemble bloodied and bruised snakes, staging a semi-nude protest outside Prada's flagship boutique in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.