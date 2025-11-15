Alia Bhatt’s absence from Netflix show ‘Dining With the Kapoors’ trailer raises eyebrows

Actress Alia Bhatt’s absence from the much-anticipated Dining With The Kapoors trailer dropped by Netflix Saturday has raised eyebrows, leaving the internet buzzing with speculation about the possible reason behind her absence from a show that features almost every Kapoor family member, including Kareena Kapoor’s husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Kapoors — right from Ranbir to Karisma Kapoor — and even Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda appear in the trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer starts with the Kapoors gathering around for their grand lunch. Engaging in laughter and reminiscing about old times. It also shows each Kapoor sharing family memories, treasured recipes and stories that come alive around the table.

“Where is Alia?” an Instagram user commented, to which another fan replied, “Their marriage is just for showcase, another proof.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022.

A few fans argued that the actress was busy shooting her film Alpha. She was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra.

“Khaana taiyaar hai. The secret ingredient is love, laughter, aur dher saara ghee. Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

Written by legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s grandson, Armaan Jain, the show will blend the family’s personal memories with their love for food and strong connection to cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, two Kapoor sisters who made it big in the industry with their acting prowess and stardom, join cousin Ranbir on the show. The trio celebrate their rich legacy in food, family, and films.

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, Dining With The Kapoors also features Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and Kunal Kapoor.

Dining With The Kapoors is set to premiere on 21 November.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024). Agastya’s upcoming Sriram Raghavan-directed film Ikkis will hit theatres in December. Ranbir is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming adaptation of Ramayana. The film will hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.