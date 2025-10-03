Akshay Kumar says his daughter was asked to share nude photo while playing online game

Actor Akshay Kumar’s teenage daughter was asked to send a nude photo while playing an online mobile game, he said at an event in Mumbai Friday.

The actor recounted the incident while addressing a cyber safety awareness programme, attended by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials.

Akshay shared that a few months ago, his daughter was playing an online video game when she was approached by a stranger who first sent her friendly and supportive messages.

Over time, the individual asked where she was from, to which she replied, “Mumbai.” As the game continued, the messages remained polite, but gradually became more intrusive. The person then asked if she was male or female, and she responded that she was female. Eventually, the conversation took a disturbing turn when the stranger requested her to send nude photos.

Akshay shared that his daughter immediately turned off the device and informed her mother about the incident, highlighting her awareness and prompt action in a potentially dangerous situation.

“This is how everything begins. It is great that my daughter spoke to my wife about it,” Akshay said.

Requesting Fadnavis to introduce cyber awareness education for students in classes 7 to 10 across the state, Akshay said, “There should be a weekly ‘period’ on cyber safety as it is bigger than street crime and we have to prevent it.”

Rani Mukerji also attended the event, which focused on raising awareness about cyber crimes targeting women and children.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3. Also starring Arshad Warsi, the movie hit theatres on September 19.