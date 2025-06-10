Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Housefull 5’ enters Rs 100-crore club in India

Akshay Kumar’s latest big-screen outing, Housefull 5, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India after four days of theatrical run, as per trade figures.

According to industry data-tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned Rs 13 crore nett on Monday, a 60 per cent drop from its Sunday earnings (Rs 32.5 crore nett). With an opening day collection of Rs 24 crore nett, the total earnings of the comedy film stands at Rs 100.50 crore nett domestically so far.

Housefull 5 has been released in two versions — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B — each offering a different climax featuring a different killer.

On Monday, Housefull 5 had an overall 19.78% Hindi Occupancy.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s ambitious collaboration Thug Life is still struggling at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 3.25 crore nett on Day 5, taking its India net total to Rs 36.90 crore nett.

Thug Life had opened with Rs 15.5 crore nett on Thursday but Friday collections plummeted to Rs 7.15 crore nett, slightly recovering to Rs 7.75 crore nett on Saturday.